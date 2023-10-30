(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — An update from over the weekend for the Saint Charles Fire showed little growth and a rise in containment while firefighters were unable to safely deploy a fireline on Sunday due to weather.

The Saint Charles Fire Facebook page said the fire as of the evening hours of Sunday, Oct. 29 the fire was at 459 acres and 23% contained. According to firefighters, the snowfall and colder temperatures slowed the fire’s growth and reduced behavior. However, the snow did not suppress the fire and heavy fuels are expected to continue to burn within the perimeter.

In the post, firefighters said that County officials met with the incident management team and pre-evacuation status is expected to change on Monday, Oct. 30.

The post said that while firefighters were not able to deploy to the fireline on Sunday, they used the time to complete necessary training. Firefighters practiced medical response, accomplished maintenance and administrative tasks, and prepared for the week ahead according to the Facebook page.

Firefighters by Monday were able to access most of the fireline with the exception of a small section that is within a rock cliff area.