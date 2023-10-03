SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Some of Colorado’s highest peaks are beginning to feel like winter as high alpine roads and ski areas saw their first significant dusting of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“Just driving over here this morning, I was cheesing the whole way seeing all the snow,” said Maxwell Winter, communications manager at Keystone Resort.

Keystone’s slopes are still bare. Winter said it has not been cold enough for long enough yet to fire up their snow guns.

“We want to make sure that when we’re making snow that snow is going to stick around and help us develop a really strong base,” he said.

Keystone is eyeing an opening date sometime in October. According to Winter, once the forecast shows conditions are right to fire up the snow guns, the resort can be ready to open within two or three days.

Loveland Ski Area has already started making snow for the season. Their snow guns were up and running around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. An additional 1 inch of natural snow also fell.

A foot of snow atop Grays Peak

The higher in elevation, the closer Colorado is getting to winter.

“We went ahead and did Grays Peak this morning. We didn’t realize that it was going to be snowing,” said Brittany Dunn, who is visiting from Vermont. “About a foot of snow when we got to the top.”

Dunn and her husband visited Loveland Pass after their summit, where flurries continued to fall Tuesday afternoon.

“We saw that it was going to be colder, but when we got up here and it was snowing, it was wonderful. A little blessing,” Tennessee visitor Zachary Holcolm said.

The snowy weather was also a blessing in disguise for Lynnette and Scott Bailey.

“We eloped today on top of Loveland Pass,” Lynnette Bailey said.

The couple is from Texas, and they dressed for their special occasion — not the weather.

“A big drastic difference in temperature from what we’re used to, but it’s such a fun change of pace. I love that it’s actually snowing right now,” Lynnette Bailey said.

They took photographs in the light snowfall and said that despite the cold temperatures, the memories are more than worth it.