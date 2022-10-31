(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Snoop Dogg announced his upcoming Holidaze of Blaze tour, featuring a stop at the Broadmoor World Arena on Dec. 22.

Snoop Dogg is headlining a lineup of star-studded artists including; T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne.

Courtesy: RNC entertainment

Snoop Dogg started touring after performing at the halftime show in Feb. 2022, and the Holidaze of Blaze is a holiday show where he will be touring with a full band for the first time in years.

Tickets for the show range from $49 to $199 and will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. There is a limited number of VIP packages and experiences that will be available.