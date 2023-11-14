COLORADO SPRINGS — Say goodbye to drives up to Denver to visit Dave & Buster’s, the franchise is opening its newest location in Colorado Springs located in Highland Ridge Heights just off Briargate Parkway.

“Colorado Springs is one of the fastest growing cities in America, so this is meant to be,” said Dave & Buster’s Colorado Springs General Manager, Roddrick Williams.

Ring toss bottles light up along many of the arcade machines inside of Dave & Buster’s.

This location becomes the third Dave & Buster’s in Colorado, featuring more than 100 arcade games, dining options, and a signature sport-watching area.

“We have our state-of-the-art sports bar and a 40-foot wow wall, which is going to be probably the best thing in town when it comes to sports watching,” Williams said. “We really are going to put on a show, and I think the community is going to really appreciate what we have to offer.”

In moving to Southern Colorado, this location is prepared for their customers to be cheering on the hometown favorites.

“We’re going to show all sports, including the UFC, boxing, everything will be available,” Williams said. “Of course, basketball, Denver Broncos, as well. So, whatever you guys are looking for, we’re going to have it, and we can’t wait.”

Calling all sports fanatics, this big screen provides an incredible viewing experience.

When not playing arcade games or cheering on sports teams, a wide variety of food is available for customers to order.

“Our menu has pretty much anything for a diet dietary preference, Williams said. “If you have anything from allergies, you are a vegan, or if you’re looking for something like a life-like burger, we have that available and some of the classic things. We have like original wings, all American cheeseburger and nachos as well.

Dave & Buster’s is gearing up for their grand opening on November 24.

With finishing touches underway, employees gathered in different shifts throughout the day to best be prepared for customers. Williams stated, “We have hired 160 employees, so that being said, it has been very good to us.”

One of these employees was Jordan Trujilo who ecstatically shared how she had visited Dave & Buster’s all throughout childhood.

“I’ve always come as a kid, so I thought it would be the best place to work,” Trujilo said. “Now I have a three-year-old son, and I just take him to the location up in Denver; his eyes lit up, and I knew I had to work here.”

Employees are gearing up for this bar space to soon be filled with customers.

Trujilo motivated by her son to start up this new job, “he’s kind of is my true inspiration, so, I got more excited to work here, and just can’t wait to bring him in here and to see his eyes light up again.”

In moving to this new location, Williams shared what it has been like working with other neighboring businesses in the area.

More than 100 arcade games fill the inside of Dave & Buster’s in Colorado Springs.

“We’ve been welcomed with open arms, and hopefully, we are all able to eat off at the same plate and just bring business to this community in a way that nobody else have been able to,” said Williams.

The soft opening is set for November 20, and the grand opening will be on November 24. The first 100 people in line from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will receive Power Cards with Unlimited Video Game Play for the night.