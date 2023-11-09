(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Snarf’s Sandwiches is thanking veterans and active military this Veterans Day with a free meal.

Veterans and active military can get a free regular 7″ sandwich within all Colorado locations, including one right here in Colorado Springs. The offer is only in-store and you will need to provide proof of service with a military ID or military papers.

“Providing a free meal to our brave men and women who served in the military is the least we can do,” said Jimmy Seidel, founder of Snarf’s. “It’s an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for their sacrifice.”

Snarf’s supports the military year-round by providing a 20% discount to veterans and active military.