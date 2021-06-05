Snakes, raccoons, bears ‘Oh my!’: See photo gallery of creature sightings in Colorado

Not the best picture because I had to zoom in. It was a rattlesnake so we wanted to be safe & kept our distance. He/she was on the back side of the Aurora reservoir bike path.

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are on the rise across Colorado and so are wildlife and reptile sightings.

From a bull snake at Lair O’ The Bear Park, to a raccoon dumpster diving at Barr Lake, to a bear making its way to the eastern plains of Colorado, and a rattlesnake on a rattlesnake on a bike path at the Aurora Reservoir. And while it might be a “normal” sighting in Estes Park, plenty of elk have been spotted lately.

Raccoon guarding the trash at Barr Lake

Bull snake on trail Lair of the Bear Be respectful of all the creatures!

Credit: CPW

Found two elk resting on someones front lawn in Estes just of the main road.

Have you noticed any snakes or bears or other wildlife lately? We would love to see your photos! You can upload them to this gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below. We will share as many as we can on social media and TV.