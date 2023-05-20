(COLORADO SPRINGS)— Hazy skies are taking over Southern Colorado as smoke from wildfires burning in western Canada is drifting south into the state.

Dense smoke is sitting across the eastern half of the state and will stay in place through Saturday.

Visibility will be near 0 for many Front Range areas and eastern plains through the morning, with some improvement later on today.

Air quality alerts are in place for all of eastern Colorado due to extremely poor air from wildfire smoke.

