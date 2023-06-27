(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Thanks to working smoke alarms, homeowners in Pueblo and the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) were quickly alerted to an early morning fire that resulted in no injuries.

PFD said a little after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, firefighters were called to a home in the Belmont neighborhood on Pueblo’s eastside for a house fire. When crews arrived they found the homeowners outside, who were altered of the fire by smoke detectors inside the home, and the alarm system placed the call that started the initial response.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and rescued a dog and cat from inside.

PFD said this is a good reminder to have working smoke detectors inside the home and advised the community to check the batteries twice a year.