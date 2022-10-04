(COLORADO SPRINGS) — October is Fire Prevention Month, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is hosting multiple community events to promote fire safety, emergency preparedness, and proper installation and upkeep of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The first event of Fire Prevention Month is the final Living With Wildfire townhall meeting of 2022, which is aimed at teaching the community how to prepare, get notified, and how to evacuate in the event of a wildfire.

The Living With Wildfire townhall will take place Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Road, Colorado Springs.

CSFD will also coordinate two smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm installation events that will encompass multiple mobile home communities in the city. During these events, CSFD and the American Red Cross will be installing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms free of charge to residents in that area. In addition to the installations, CSFD will be hosting a family fun safety day that will feature the El Paso Teller 911 Authority’s mobile life safety classroom, Sparky, games and prizes.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Emerald Acres Mobile Home Community – Community Center, 3750 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

This event will canvas 4 Mobile Home Communities:

Skylark Mobile Home Park Falcon Mobile Home Park Emerald Acres Mobile Home Community Panoramic Mobile Home Court

Saturday, Oct. 15 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Shangri-la Mobile Home Community – Community Center, 3526 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

This event will canvas 3 Mobile Home Communities:

Sunset Hills Mobile Home Park Shangri-La Mobile Home Park Monument Creek Mobile Home Park

Finally, CSFD is promoting their Chalk One Up for Fire Safety contest for the entire month of October. This year’s fire safety theme is “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape” to encourage our community to have a home fire escape plan. CSFD wants the community to harness their inner artist, get their friends and family together to create a chalk drawing on their driveway or sidewalk with a fire safety message.

The CSFD Fire Chief and his staff will vote on the top 10 drawings that will be awarded a fire safety prize. Winners will be announced Friday, November 4.