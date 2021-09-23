Small Steps Toward Big Change: PDPHE to hold online forum to address addiction

Pueblo, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) is encouraging members of the community to start a conversation regarding addiction.

A community forum titled “Small Steps Toward Big Chang” will be held virtually via Facebook Live Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The online forum will host 15 community members sharing their stories of how they have been affected by addiction. Participants on Facebook will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation.

According to PDPHE, stigma is the number one reason people do not seek treatment for substance use and mental health issues. With that in mind, the upcoming forum aims to normalize individuals’ experiences with addiction and mental health issues and provide hope for help and recovery.

This is the fourth community forum hosted by Pueblo’s Substance Use Response Ecosystem (SURE).

For more information, email barbara.jackson@pueblocounty.us or call 719-583-4388.