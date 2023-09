(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was able to contain a fire to a dust collector at a commercial building in southeast Colorado Springs.

CSFD reported at around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 that firefighters were called to a commercial structure fire in the 3300 block of Drennan Industrial Loop North.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

About 20 minutes later, CSFD said the fire was contained to a dust collector and that the fire was out.