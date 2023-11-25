(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs and downtown Colorado Springs hosted Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

There were free goodies at Acacia Park including the biggest ever Downtown Coupon Book with 122 offers. Many restaurants and shops had sales all to support fellow small businesses.

“What is so special about Small Business Saturday is the community really rallies behind small businesses downtown and everywhere throughout the city,” said Carrie Hibbard, co-owner of Terra Verde Boutique.

The Downtown Partnership says there are over 170 shops, restaurants, and personal services, and more than 90 percent of those are locally owned and operated.