Small Business Administration expanding outreach centers for minority women entrepreneurs

Minority owners of small businesses are in need of government help during the pandemic (Nexstar, file)

DENVER – Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, announced the availability of $1.5 million for 10 new grant opportunities for established minority-serving institutions aspiring to host a women’s business center.

Administrator Guzman said, “Our Women’s Business Centers provide vital support, connecting women entrepreneurs with many of the SBA’s most valuable resources including access to capital, professional networks, skills training for business growth and resilience, and much more. My hope is that leaders of every qualifying institution will seize this opportunity to establish a Women’s Business Center and start building bridges to opportunity for our nation’s women business owners.”

The purpose of the funding will be for up to 10 private, non-profit organizations to offer entrepreneurial development services to women, with an emphasis on socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs in locations that are outside areas of existing WBCs.

Eligible applicants include the following institutions of higher education or their affiliates:

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (as defined in 20 USC §1061)

Hispanic Service Institutions (as defined in 20 USC § 1101a)

Tribal Colleges and University (as defined in 20 USC 1059c)

Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions (as defined in 20 USC § 1059d(b))

Alaska Native Serving Institutions (as defined in 20 USC § 1059d(b)) of higher learning with existing minority entrepreneurship or related programs

“Our office looks forward to supporting initiatives to ensure that multicultural women and the academic institutions that support them across the nation, have access to resources and support to advance entrepreneurial opportunities and preparation,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration. “This notable expansion builds on our historic expansion in 2021, where our center footprint grew to include 24 new centers, 60-percent of which were located in rural communities across the nation, including Puerto Rico.”

Since March 2021, 24 new centers have opened. Among the newest WBC locations are three affiliated with HBCUs and two in Puerto Rico.

To find other WBC locations and resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

How to Apply

Eligible applicants must be private, non-profit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury’s Internal Revenue Service and must or be affiliated with a Minority Serving Institution.

The application acceptance period for this opportunity is Wednesday, Feb. 2, through Monday, March 14. Proposals responding to this program must be submitted through www.grants.gov by Monday, March 14, at 11:59 p.m. EST. No other methods of submission will be permitted. Proposals submitted after the deadline will be rejected.

Interested applicants may direct any questions to Donald Smith at Donald.Smith@sba.gov. For issues with grants.gov, please visit www.grants.gov/web/grants/support, call the Grants.gov Support Line at 800-518-4726 or email support@grants.gov.