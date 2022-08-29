COLORADO SPRINGS- A local wrestling company is stepping in the ring for a cause and getting you ready to rumble at their next show.

Colorado Springs Wrestling has been a big entertainment outing for many families since 2016, and they have more shows coming up for you to visit for a good smackdown.

Owner Randy Rude said it’s important for his wrestlers to have a good time and create a great show for all ages to see.

One of CSW’s big shows coming up is their TC Tribute show on September 24, at Sunshine Studios. The show is dedicated in memory of Rude’s brother and Eddie Havens, both passionate about pro wrestling.

Many of his wrestlers train at Empower Training Center getting the basics to experienced professional wrestling moves for big matches.

Empower Training Center owner Eric LaLone said they make sure their wrestlers learn the safest way to train while also giving a good show to fans in the stands.

To take a professional wrestling class at Empower, the school offers classes two days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can find more information about them here.

To get tickets to a Colorado Springs Wrestling show visit their Facebook page.