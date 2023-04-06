OUT THE DOOR: A wet, sloppy 1-4″ of snow fell across the Pikes Peak Region overnight and roads range from wet to slushy to snow packed. You’ll need the windshield wiper fluid this morning as you’ll get a lot of splash back. Other area roads are dry.

Snow is lifting out of the area and clouds will clear early this morning as we start mainly in the teens and 20s.THURSDAY: Warmer weather starts to move back into the region beginning Thursday. We’ll melt snow off pretty quick through the day with abundant sun and a few late day high clouds. Highs across the plains will warm into the 40s to near 60 depending on elevation and morning snow cover. The mountains will range from the mid 30s to mid 50s on some of the valley floors.