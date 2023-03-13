(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, you may be feeling a bit groggy and a sleep expert says there’s a reason why that might be the case.

Dr. Sarah M. Richey, the Medical Director of Sleep Medicine at Kaiser Permanente of Colorado said there’s a host of risks that research suggests are tied to Daylight Saving Time. Those risks include; an increase in the risk of heart attacks, strokes, car crashes, workplace injuries, and irritability at work.

“If you want to maximize the time it takes you to adjust, you want to get on board with the new wake-up time and stick with it,” Dr. Richey said.

Dr. Richey suggests a few tips to adjust to a new week associated with new times in the morning:

Start the morning with light, whether that be the morning sun or a light therapy box.

Start the morning out with a workout routine.

To best prepare for a good night’s sleep, try the following: