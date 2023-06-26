(CRESTONE, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reported an amazing sight in the San Luis Valley on Monday, June 26 after a herd of bighorn sheep consisting of ewes and lambs were spotted.

CPW said there were nine sheep in the herd, including three lambs, which CPW said is an important indicator of the health of the herd. The herd was also skittish, which is a good sign that the sheep are not comfortable around humans.

The herd was interesting to CPW as the female sheep were disappearing into a cave to lick an apparent mineral outcropping.