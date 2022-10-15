(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Special Olympics & Skills Academy Vocational Center presents Trunk or Treat, an evening of festivities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Trunk or Treat will be hosted at the Skills Academy Vocational Center located on 4435 N. Chestnut Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families are invited to a night of fun costumes, candy, food, games and more.

The event is free for all ages in the IDD community along with friends and family who want to take part in the event. All donations raised throughout the evening will go toward programs at the Skills Academy and The Special Olympics.