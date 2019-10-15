Skeleton Craze in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — Throughout October, you will find skeleton friends lurking in spots around town. Skeleton Craze is back for 2019!

The event sponsored by the Manitou Springs Creative District and the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau, and Office of Economic Development is a fun, family-friendly event for residents and visitors alike to see Manitou Springs historic downtown in a spooky new light.

This year, over 35 Downtown Manitou businesses have agreed to decorate and highlight a skeleton in their storefront.

The Winners will receive Manitou Money!

1st Place $250

2nd Place $100

3rd Place $50

Vote for your favorite, and the Best Skeleton will be crowned at the end of the month.