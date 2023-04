(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified skeletal remains found near 200 East Meade Avenue in Pueblo County on Saturday, March 18.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the remains were identified as 59-year-old Jeffrey Hardwick a homeless man living in Pueblo County.

The Coroner’s Office said the identification was made with the help of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and a Forensic Odontologist. The cause and manner of death are still pending.