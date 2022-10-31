(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations!

Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans.

The family shared that they did lose some decorations in the late October storm, including a couple skeletons and a witch.

You can follow the house and all their shenanigans on Instagram.

Cash Svenby, the grandson of the homeowners, shared how much he loved decorating the house: “I really had fun when I was decorating it!” said Cash. “Me and my grandpa grew this pumpkin! And this one, and this one, and that one over there!”

The pumpkins on display were grown in the backyard of the house and Svenby and his grandpa brought them to the front yard using remote cars.