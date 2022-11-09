(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Starting Friday, Nov. 11 Skate in the Park returns to Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The City of Colorado Springs said this is the only outdoor rink in the area. On Nov. 11 the rink will open for guests with $10 skate rentals for the general public. A $1 discount will be available all season long for anyone with a valid military or first responder ID.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

On Friday, Nov. 18 Skate in the Park will host its grand opening event with a Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event will be free to the public and includes a visit from Santa and U.S. Figure Skating athletes. Skating begins at 4 p.m. and the tree lighting will happen at 6 p.m. U.S. Figure Skating athletes will be on the ice at 6:05 p.m. with public skating sessions from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 will feature giveaways including a $100 Visa Gift Card, and a $250 Downtown Gift Basket.

Activities will be offered throughout the season including an opportunity to skate with the Air Force Falcons Hockey Team and U.S. Figure Skating.