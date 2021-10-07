“Skate for Chicken” to support Angels of America’s Fallen, win a year of free chicken!

COLORADO SPRINGS — “Skate for Chicken,” the annual event that supports Angels of America’s Fallen is set for the end of the month. If you participate, you could win free chicken for an entire year.

Linda Watson from Chick-Fil-A on Garden of the Gods Boulevard in Colorado Springs and Joe Lewis from Angels of America’s Fallen joined FOX21 News’ Matt Meister Thursday morning to explain how you can take part in the event.

Angels of America’s Fallen (AOAF) is a Colorado Springs-based organization that provides support for children of our fallen military and first responders throughout America, including El Paso County.

Join in on a fun-filled evening to skate for FREE Chick-fil-A for a year and to support Angels of America’s Fallen. Skating will take place Friday October 29, 2021 from 10:30 pm – 12:30 am around the Chick-fil-A Garden of the Gods parking lot. Skates, boards, blades, scooters and unicycles are welcome! Roller skates are available for free rental as long as supplies last.

The event is emceed again by FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist, Matt Meister. Spaces for full chicken rewards are limited to the first 150 participants so register now; last year sold out! Skater registrations for number 151-200 will receive 1/2 chicken rewards. Minimum registration and fundraising requirements must be met by all skaters.