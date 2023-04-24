(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Skate City facility on 1920 North Academy Boulevard is celebrating 50 years in the Colorado Springs community. To celebrate Skate City Academy will host a free admission skate night on Monday, May 8.

On Monday, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Skate City will offer free admission with a $4 skate rental if needed for Colorado Springs community members. The event will have skating, a birthday cake, and a full snack bar available for additional food and drink purchases.

According to Skate City, Skate City has given back over $275,000 annually to community schools and offers various sports programs including skating classes, inline and rink hockey, artistic skating, and speed skating.

Skate City is also offering summer membership cards that allow $1 admission for any public skating session before 8 p.m. Elementary and Middle school students can purchase one for $5 through their school and Skate City facilities will sell them for $10 beginning on May 31.