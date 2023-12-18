(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — TreeCycle and El Paso County are offering locations to recycle used Christmas trees to reduce waste, create mulch, and support youth development nonprofits in the community.

The program was organized by El Paso County, with the assistance of the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports to benefit area youth programs.

For a suggested minimum donation of $5, trees can be donated to six locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 6-7:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

(Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway) Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

(South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road) Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard & Montarbor Drive)

(Dublin Boulevard & Montarbor Drive) UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Boulevard)

(Barnes Road & Tutt Boulevard) Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30 th Street)

(Gateway Road & 30 Street) Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Boulevard)

Additionally, trees drop-offs and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 East Las Vegas Street) from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays from Dec. 27 – Dec. 30, Jan. 2 – Jan. 13, and Jan. 16 – Jan. 31.

TreeCycle said all decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed from trees before drop-off. Tree debris, other than from Christmas trees, cannot be accepted.