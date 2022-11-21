(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The holidays can be pretty stressful, but thanks to Picnic Basket Catering, you can sit back and relax a little extra this year.

Founders Kathy Dreiling and Michelle Talarico opened their doors back in 1989. Since then, Picnic Basket Catering has been voted ‘Best Catering Company in Colorado Springs’ for 20 consecutive years.

Picnic Basket Catering Collective is made up of three divisions: Buffalo Gals Grilling Company, Cravings Catering & Five Star Events, and Picnic Basket Catering Company.

Buffalo Gals is known for their Santa Maria-style barbeque with true Colorado class. They’re a favorite for weddings, reunions, and more in the Pikes Peak Region.

Cravings is custom, chef-inspired menus made to fulfill your trendiest dreams. They specialize in weddings, open houses, galas, and small dinner parties.

Courtesy: Picnic Basket Catering Collective

Picnic Basket Catering is classified as casual, contemporary cuisine that won’t break the bank. They specialize in classic recipes, using ingredients from local farmers and ranchers.

The company is also socially and environmentally conscious. Picnic Basket Catering Collective partners with local charities, such as Colorado Springs Conservatory, The Place, and San Isabel Land Protection Trust. Last year, the company donated over $450,000 back into the community through catering and community events.

For inquiries, you can send over an email to info@pbcatering.com, or call (719) 635-0200.

Apple Crostini Recipe

Makes approximately 72 crostini (3 dozen)

2 French baguettes, sliced ¼” pieces, brush one side with olive oil and bake in oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, until golden brown. Cool.

Spread layer of Garlic and Fine Herbs Boursin cheese on crostini.

Apple Topping:

1 quart frozen apples, diced small

2 cups brown sugar

¾ cups butter

Pinch cinnamon

1 quart frozen apples, diced small 2 cups brown sugar ¾ cups butter Pinch cinnamon Heat butter and brown sugar until sugar dissolves. Add diced apples and cook until tender. Season with cinnamon. Cool before adding to crostini.