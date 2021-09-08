Sister’s lemonade stand helps feed more than 200 people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Two Colorado Springs sisters are changing the lives of people in need one lemonade at a time.

Through a lemonade stand they set up in August of 2020, Nora and Josey Picard were able to raise more than $1,000 for the Springs Rescue Mission.

Their proud parents say the idea was all them and thanks to their donation they were able to help feed 212 people at SRM.

“(Nora) always been a caring little girl but to see her do this and do all on her own was quite inspiring us, parents,” said David Picard, father.