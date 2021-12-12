Single-vehicle crash results in driver being ejected, killed in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released information regarding a fatal car crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m., CSP was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 67, approximately three miles south of Divide.

When troopers arrived, they discovered the driver had been ejected and was unresponsive. The driver was soon pronounced dead at the scene by the Teller County Coroner.

The driver was identified as a 68-year-old man from Palmer Lake.

Troopers conducted an investigation of the scene and found the 2006 Toyota Avalon was southbound on Highway 67 when it went off the right side of the road in a left curve.

Authorities believe the driver overcorrected and steered hard to the left, causing the vehicle to travel across both lanes and off the east side of the road where it became airborne and landed in a field. The vehicle rolled multiple times and ejected the driver.

The northbound lane of Highway 67 was closed during the on-scene investigation, but traffic was able to get by in the southbound lane.

The on-scene investigation took approximately 4.5 hours.