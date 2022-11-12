(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a traffic crash that killed a man early Saturday morning on Nov. 12.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West. CSP says the man died on scene as a result of his injuries.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, per CSP. Alcohol and drugs are not factors of the investigation.