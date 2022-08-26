COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A Colorado Springs single mom was presented with a brand new home on Friday thanks to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH).

For about four years, Jennifer and her three boys lived in an older two-bedroom apartment with bad foundation, mold, and very old plumbing. Crime is escalating in the area, and safety became a major concern.

Jennifer wanted the stability of a forever home for her family, and she tried buying a home in 2021, but her income just wasn’t enough.

On Friday, her dream of homeownership became a reality. PPHFH handed Jennifer the keys to her new home in the Ridge at Sand Creek neighborhood on Friday, ensuring a safe place to call home so she can concentrate on advancing her career and her children’s future.

“I guess this whole experience is just overwhelming,” Jennifer said. “I never thought I was going to be here, I never thought I was going to be here. Five years ago if you would have asked me, I would have never of thought this.”







To qualify for homeownership with Habitat for Humanity, a family must show a need for affordable housing, willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity, and the ability to purchase the home and pay the mortgage.

To learn more about the program qualifications and how to apply, click here.