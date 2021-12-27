Single-car crash kills one man, injures two others late Sunday in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY — On Sunday night, just before 11:30 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol says it was alerted to a one-car crash on Highway 50 near 29th Lane in Pueblo County.

The person who called in the crash said the driver was trapped and unresponsive.

Fire and rescue crews made it to the scene first and found the driver, a 21-year-old man from Pueblo, had died. Also in the car were an 18-year-old woman and a 12-year-old child. Rescue crews told troopers both were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from moderate to severe.

Investigating troopers say the car, a 1990 Ford Ranger, had careened into a drainage ditch and hit a concrete culvert wall.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated – including the possibility of alcohol and/or drugs as contributing factors.

At this time, the identity of the driver has not been released.