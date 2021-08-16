Silent auction open for SCWCC Accolades Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce (SCWCC) is hosting its annual Accolades Business Leader of the Year Awards Tuesday, August 17.

President and CEO Lola Woloch stopped by the FOX21 News Studio to talk about the big event and how people can still get involved through the silent auction. (https://scwccfoundation.com/auction/)

For more information about the Women’s Chamber or to see this year’s nominees visit Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce (scwcc.com) or email info@scwcc.com

