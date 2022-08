EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A silent auction hosted at the Elbert County Fair was held in honor of late El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery and his family.

All proceeds from the silent auction were donated to the family of the late deputy.

Law enforcement members from across Colorado attended the Responder Relief Foundation & Rodeo at the Elbert County Fair to help raise funds for families of fallen first responders across the state.