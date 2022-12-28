WEDNESDAY 11/28/2022 8:55 a.m.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD tweeted that the lockdown at St. Francis Hospital has lifted its lockdown status, police are on the scene, and are returning to normal service.
ORIGINAL STORY: Significant police presence at St. Francis Hospital
WEDNESDAY 11/28/2022 8:52 a.m.
There is significant police presence at Saint Francis Medical Center near East Woodman Road and North Powers Boulevard about a possible swatting call.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the police presence is about a possible swatting call, police are responding and checking for threats. There is no confirmed danger at this time.
