Sign your pet up to be Divide’s next mayor

DIVIDE, Colo. – Looking to get your pets into politics? Well, look no further. The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) is looking for their next mayor of Divide, Colo.

For over a decade, the Mayor of Divide fundraiser picks any animal to be the city’s honorary mayor for two years. They say that it helps the shelter gain traction, raise money and give a voice to those inside.

Angie Davis, executive director with TCRAS, said any type of animal big or small can apply for the big role. It can be a resident of Teller County or from somewhere nearby.

Walter, former mayor of Divide 2012-2014

“It is a great fundraiser for us to bring awareness out about the shelter about the candidates,” Davis said.

From now through Monday, Jan. 31, anyone can submit an application for their pet. If your pet gets chosen to be one of the lucky 12 , local businesses and organizations will pay the shelter to sponsor your pet.

From there, it’s up to the people’s vote to decide who gets the big seat. With each vote, $2 will go back to the shelter.

“The money will help with with vaccines, food, helping us pick up animals that are transferred from different rescues and shelters,” Davis said.

As far as the duties go, Davis said the mayor will mainly be the advocate for the shelter and go to shelter events.

Applications for Mayor will be accepted at TCRAS or by email (send to angie@tcras.org) through Jan. 31. The fee to be a candidate is $250, which includes the full sponsorship package.

TCRAS will let candidates know they are accepted no later than Tuesday, Feb. 1, with the winner to be announced in April.