COLORADO SPRINGS — Sierra High School will soon start construction for a new football stadium that is expected to be completed by the start of next school year.

The existing field and track area will see major upgrades with a football stadium, a press box, restrooms and a concessions stand.





“This is a way to provide equity and service to our students at Sierra High School,” said Christine O’Brien, School District Two’s Public Information Officer.

Construction is underway with planning and preparation. O’Brien says the project will begin in earnest in 2022 with the plan to complete the project in time for the start of the next school year.