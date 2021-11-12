Sierra High School evacuated after student lights flare inside the school; student arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local high school student was taken into custody after police say they lit a flare that caused the entire school to be evacuated.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Sierra High School around 8 o’clock Thursday morning after a fire alarm was activated.

According to CSPD, School Resource Officer Calloway responded to a classroom where smoke was seen coming from the room. Once inside, Officer Calloway discovered a student had lit a flare and left it on the floor.

A staff member extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher, however, the classroom and entire school were evacuated due to heavy smoke.

Police were able to find the student who started the fire and took them into custody.

No injuries were reported, but school was canceled for the rest of the day due to the smoke in the building.