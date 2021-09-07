Showers of Hope return to Pueblo on Sept. 10

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Mobile Shower Program and Pueblo Cooperative Care Center are bringing back the My Brother’s Keeper Showers of Hope program.

The program will offer a mobile showering facility as well as other homelessness resources as sponsored by Pueblo County United Way, the City of Pueblo, Pueblo County and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority on Friday, Sept. 10, at Pueblo City Park near the swimming pool starting at 9:00 a.m. and concluding around 1:00 p.m.



This event will the MSP’s 1,000th shower since re-opening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A variety of local businesses and organizations in Pueblo and the surrounding areas also support MSP and the Pueblo Cooperative Care Center. They are listed as follows: American Medical Response, Aguilar Barber Styling, Blanket Pueblo, Care and Share of Southern Colorado, Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Catholic Charities, Catholic Charities Rehire, Crossroads Turning Points, Excel Laundry, Family Worship Center, FEMA, Fellowship of the Rockies, First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Health Colorado, Health solutions, Homeless assistance League, Little Caesars Pizza, Martinez Mobile Dental, Medicare Mentors, Pueblo City/County Health Department, Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo Fire Department D.O.T.S. Team, Pueblo Fire Department, Pueblo Parks & Recreation, Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo Rescue Mission, Pueblo United, Praise Assembly, Sam’s Street Taco’s, The Porkchop Lady and other various volunteers.



To learn more about Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, click here.

