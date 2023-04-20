DENVER (KDVR) — A sheriff’s office in Kansas says a resident recently found a folded up dollar bill in their yard and when they unfolded it, a white substance spilled out.

The resident reported the incident to the sheriff’s office and the sheriff’s office confiscated the money. They also tested the money, and it tested positive for methamphetamine.

“In recent years, there have been numerous reports of people discovering folded one dollar bills that contain illegal and potentially dangerous drugs. While using folded money or paper to transport drugs has long been a common practice, the emergence of substances like fentanyl has made it exceptionally hazardous,” the Lane County Kansas Sheriff’s Office said.

Should Coloradans be concerned?

FOX31 reached out to the Colorado State Patrol to see if this is a concern for our state. Master Trooper Gary Cutler said this should be aware of in every state.

“Unfortunately, there are drugs in every state and it is something people should be aware of. Sometimes it may be a trace amount or a larger amount that could be harmful,” Cutler explained.

Cutler said that fentanyl is the biggest reason to be cautious about folded up bills. He said there could also be used needles in them.

CSP said a lot of currency in the United States has been around drugs and can have drugs on it.

FOX31 also reached out to the Denver Police Department to see if any incidents like the one in Kansas have happened in Denver.

DPD said they have not seen any similar incidents but did say that if you see something suspicious like that, you should call police.

How lethal is fentanyl?

The Drug Enforcement Agency said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

The DEA said two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

According to analysis by the DEA, there are counterfeit pills ranging from .02 to 5.1 milligrams, which they said is more than twice the lethal dose of fentanyl per tablet.

The DEA also said drug trafficking organizations typically distribute fentanyl by the kilogram. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

“It is possible for someone to take a pill without knowing it contains fentanyl. It is also possible to take a pill knowing it contains fentanyl, but with no way of knowing if it contains a lethal dose,” the DEA said.