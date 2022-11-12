(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating allegations of shots fired after receiving multiple reports from a house party Friday night on Nov. 11.

Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a report of a shooting near the corner of Grapevine Drive and Rushford Place in a residential area. Upon their arrival, officers learned there was a house party where multiple people reported shots fired.

One victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.