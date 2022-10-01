(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) took into custody a suspect who had fired a weapon near a house party that allegedly involved minors consuming alcohol Friday night on Sept. 30.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near the corner of Berry Farm Road and Marshall Drive on reports of a house party. Witnesses told dispatchers that more than 30 minors at the home appeared to be consuming alcohol.

When officers arrived, they began checking the yard of the reported home. As officers began making their way to the backyard, a gunshot came from a neighboring house, according to police reports.

No individuals were injured during the incident. The suspect who fired the weapon was taken into custody.

Police say this is still an active investigation.