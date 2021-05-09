Shots fired near Cottonwood Creek Park Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Shots fired near Cottonwood Creek Park Saturday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they received a call around 3:20 p.m. for shots being fired on the Montarbor side of Cottonwood Creek Park, near Dublin Boulevard and Rangewood Drive. 

An investigation showed a passenger in a red pick-up fired several times at another vehicle as they drove on Montarbor. 

No one was injured, but a bullet hit an uninvolved vehicle. So far, no arrests have been made.

