(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect after an unidentified person fired shots into an SUV around midnight on Wednesday, June 7.

According to CSPD, shortly before midnight, an unknown suspect shot into a silver SUV in the 400 block of Wooten Road near East Platte Avenue causing serious non-life-threatening injuries to a man inside the vehicle. Police say another passenger was unharmed.

Police said there is no danger to the public.