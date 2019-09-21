Shots fired in Pueblo, no reported injuries

PUEBLO, Colo — Multiple shots fired early Saturday morning on E. 7th St. off Troy Avenue; police say a man cranked off several rounds.

Pueblo police say a man had been drinking; when he grabbed his pistol and decided to go out front to shoot off several rounds. Officers couldn’t find anything or anyone who’d been hit.

The man is being charged with Prohibited Use of a Weapon and police confiscated the gun as evidence.

This is the second night in a row a gun has been taken off the streets and taken out of the hands of someone who shouldn’t have it, said Pueblo police.