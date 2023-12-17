(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said shots were fired during a disturbance between two vehicles in the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 16.

According to CSPD, on Saturday at around 8:15 p.m., officers were called about shots fired in the 1600 block of West Colorado Avenue near South 16th Street in Old Colorado City.

Police said two vehicles were allegedly involved in a disturbance and someone from one of the vehicles fired a weapon.

Police report that no damage or injuries have been reported at this time.