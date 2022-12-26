(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — A man is in the hospital after an altercation at a Wal-Mart parking lot led to a stabbing and shots fired.

According to Alamosa Police Department (APD) officers were called to Walmart for a possible shooting at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. When officers arrived they did not find a victim on the scene. Later the hospital called stating an individual in their emergency room was stabbed. Officers discovered the individual was involved in the incident at Wal-Mart, and taken by private vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alamosa Police said they believe the altercation took place in the Walmart parking lot and during the incident, shots were fired from a handgun. The Walmart was placed on lockdown during the incident.

Alamosa Police are investigating and gathering information about a possible suspect or suspects involved. If you have any information call APD dispatch at (719) 589-5807.