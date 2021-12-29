Shoshona Darke trespassing charge dismissed

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — On Wednesday, the prosecution asked a Chaffee County judge to dismiss the trespassing charge against Shoshona Darke, the alleged girlfriend of Barry Morphew.

Morphew faces charges of first-degree murder after his wife, Suzanne Morphew, disappeared over Mother’s Day weekend in 2020.

The original charge stems from a September trespassing incident where Darke was seen on video taking a package from the front door of Morphew’s former home in Maysville, Colorado. Darke was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

The property owner of Morphew’s former home wanted to prosecute the trespassing charge against Darke, after a closer review of case law, the prosecution didn’t think there was a reasonable likelihood of conviction.

This is the trespassing charge on the Morphew’s former home in Maysville. #ShoshonaDarke was arrested on Sept. 28. Her attorney wanted to make a note to the court that this was emblematic of harassment that Darke suffered from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. @FOX21News — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) December 29, 2021

Darke has denied having a romantic relationship with Morphew with deputies. However, a pole camera installed by the FBI near Darke’s home from December 2020- April 2021 captured images of Morphew’s truck consistently coming and going and sometimes staying through the night.

Morphew hired two attorneys, Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen, to argue on his behalf.

He faces seven charges:

Morphew’s trial is scheduled for May of 2022. He is currently out of jail on a $500,000 bond.

