(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The 2022 Shop With a Cop event is underway and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for public donations to help support the program.

Shop With a Cop connects local law enforcement with children in the community who may not otherwise have a chance to receive Christmas presents or buy presents for others.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are also in need of items for food baskets such as instant potatoes, stuffing, gravy, canned vegetables, cookie kits and more. Food basket items can be dropped off at 401 E. Main Suite D.

Cash or check donations can be brought to the Florence Police Department at 100 Justice Center Rd. in Cañon City.

“The best part is seeing the excitement in the children’s eyes when they get to buy presents for their family,” said FCSO.