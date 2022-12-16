(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) will host its annual “Shop with a Cop,” event to help over 120 disadvantaged children on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Shop with a Cop will take place at the Cañon City Walmart at 7:30 a.m. Despite struggling with fundraising during the COVID pandemic, CCPD says its team members along with community members managed to raise over $30,000 to help local families in need.

CCPD states the event is to, “provide local kids with a chance to see law enforcement officers in a positive light… [and] continue building bridges of trust with our community’s kids,” along with the ultimate holiday shopping experience. Children will get to enjoy gifts, bicycle giveaways, gift wrapping and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.