COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed a shooting near Mitchell High School in early May is connected with a shooting in a parking lot at the Citadel Mall on May 22.

Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 6, officers with CSPD responded to Mitchell High School on a reported shooting. Officers learned that while off campus, two male students received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to local hospitals and both reported a single male suspect was involved.

On Wednesday, May 18, detectives identified a male juvenile suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for two counts of attempted first degree murder.

Then at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, officers responded to the Citadel Mall for a reported shooting in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering gunshot wounds, a male juvenile and a 12-year-old girl. Both were transported to the hospital.

The male juvenile who had been shot at the Citadel was identified as the suspect wanted for the attempted murder near Mitchell High School, and was arrested on the outstanding warrant. Detectives continue to investigate the shooting at the Citadel Mall and no arrests have been made.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.